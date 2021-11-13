SPI up 1.81pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 11, 2021 recorded a significant increase of 1.81 percent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (18.70 percent), diesel (6.04 percent), petrol (5.78 percent), cooking oil (4.27 percent), vegetable ghee (3.37 percent), banana (3.04 percent), bread (2.84 percent), electricity for Q1 (2.74 percent), and eggs (1.82 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, sugar was available at Rs99.79 per kg. However, contrary to the PBS data, the market prices, noted by Business Recorder, the commodity was available at Rs6,400 per 50kg bag in wholesale market i.e. Rs128 per kg, which in retail was available at Rs135-140 per kg. Further, according to the PBS data, wheat flour was available at Rs60 per kg or Rs1,200 per 20kg bag. However, the commodity was available at Rs73.33 per kg in the market.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 17.37 percent, LPG (74.70 percent), electricity for Q1 (75.32 percent), mustard oil (54.71 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (53.29 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (49.24 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (48.27 percent), petrol (41.94 percent), and diesel (37.78 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (40.40 percent), moong (30.50 percent), potatoes (19.64 percent), sugar (2.22 percent), and maash (1.50 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 164.53 percent during the week ended November 4, 2021 to 167.50 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 1.55 percent, 1.81 percent, 1.69 percent, 1.69 percent, and 1.79 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 percent) items increased, six (11.76 percent) items decreased, and 15 (29.42 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (18.70 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.04 percent), petrol super (5.78 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (4.27 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (3.37 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (3.28 percent), bananas (3.07 percent), bread plain (2.84 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (2.74 percent), eggs (1.82 percent), potatoes (1.77 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.58 percent), onions (1.51 percent), energy saver (1.30 percent), mustard oil (1.21 percent), tea prepared (0.91 percent), cooked beef (0.71 percent), gur (0.67 percent), cooked daal (0.61 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.49 percent), beef with bone (0.49 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.48 percent), long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.36 percent), masoor (0.33 percent), milk fresh (0.33 percent), LPG (0.29 percent), chicken (0.12 percent), mutton (0.09 percent), shirting (0.08 percent), and curd (0.07 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review, include sugar (9.35 percent), maash (0.45 percent), moong (0.42 percent), pulse gram (0.29 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.26 percent), and garlic (0.04 percent).

The commodities, which prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), powdered milk Nido 390gm poly bag each, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cigarettes Capstan 20's packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, match box, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

