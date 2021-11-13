ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI up 1.81pc WoW

Tahir Amin 13 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 11, 2021 recorded a significant increase of 1.81 percent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (18.70 percent), diesel (6.04 percent), petrol (5.78 percent), cooking oil (4.27 percent), vegetable ghee (3.37 percent), banana (3.04 percent), bread (2.84 percent), electricity for Q1 (2.74 percent), and eggs (1.82 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, sugar was available at Rs99.79 per kg. However, contrary to the PBS data, the market prices, noted by Business Recorder, the commodity was available at Rs6,400 per 50kg bag in wholesale market i.e. Rs128 per kg, which in retail was available at Rs135-140 per kg. Further, according to the PBS data, wheat flour was available at Rs60 per kg or Rs1,200 per 20kg bag. However, the commodity was available at Rs73.33 per kg in the market.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 17.37 percent, LPG (74.70 percent), electricity for Q1 (75.32 percent), mustard oil (54.71 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (53.29 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (49.24 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (48.27 percent), petrol (41.94 percent), and diesel (37.78 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (40.40 percent), moong (30.50 percent), potatoes (19.64 percent), sugar (2.22 percent), and maash (1.50 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 164.53 percent during the week ended November 4, 2021 to 167.50 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 1.55 percent, 1.81 percent, 1.69 percent, 1.69 percent, and 1.79 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 percent) items increased, six (11.76 percent) items decreased, and 15 (29.42 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (18.70 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.04 percent), petrol super (5.78 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (4.27 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (3.37 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (3.28 percent), bananas (3.07 percent), bread plain (2.84 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (2.74 percent), eggs (1.82 percent), potatoes (1.77 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.58 percent), onions (1.51 percent), energy saver (1.30 percent), mustard oil (1.21 percent), tea prepared (0.91 percent), cooked beef (0.71 percent), gur (0.67 percent), cooked daal (0.61 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.49 percent), beef with bone (0.49 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.48 percent), long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.36 percent), masoor (0.33 percent), milk fresh (0.33 percent), LPG (0.29 percent), chicken (0.12 percent), mutton (0.09 percent), shirting (0.08 percent), and curd (0.07 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review, include sugar (9.35 percent), maash (0.45 percent), moong (0.42 percent), pulse gram (0.29 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.26 percent), and garlic (0.04 percent).

The commodities, which prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), powdered milk Nido 390gm poly bag each, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cigarettes Capstan 20's packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, match box, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Sensitive Price Indicator cooking oil vegetable ghee prices of tomatoes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SPI up 1.81pc WoW

No anti-Pakistan group operating: Afghan Taliban

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

Tarin launches formulation of Inland Revenue Code

PD willing to start AMI system worth over Rs17bn as pilot project in IESCO

Bilawal calls on Fazl

FBR’s website fully restored

Indonesia body forbids cryptocurrency trading

PM asks Troika Plus to ensure urgent aid

Southern Punjab, Sindh: Sugarcane crushing season to begin on 15th: mill owners

Xi urges investment in economic, tech cooperation

Read more stories