Russian military moves at Ukraine border ‘rather worrying’: EU

AFP 13 Nov 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Friday that it was alarmed by Russian military activities close to Ukraine’s border, after Washington demanded an explanation from Moscow.

“We continue to watch the situation and the information we gathered so far is rather worrying,” EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told journalists.

He said the 27-nation bloc was monitoring the situation with partners including the United States and Britain and “we are open to look at further steps as necessary”.

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Russia against making another “serious mistake” on Ukraine as Washington sought clarity about troop movements near the border.

