Nov 13, 2021
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
11.11.2021   Thursday     15.11.2021       Monday
12.11.2021   Friday       16.11.2021      Tuesday
15.11.2021   Monday       17.11.2021    Wednesday
16.11.2021   Tuesday      18.11.2021     Thursday
17.11.2021   Wednesday    19.11.2021       Friday
18.11.2021   Thursday     22.11.2021       Monday
19.11.2021   Friday       23.11.2021      Tuesday
22.11.2021   Monday       24.11.2021    Wednesday
23.11.2021   Tuesday      25.11.2021     Thursday
24.11.2021   Wednesday    26.11.2021       Friday
25.11.2021   Thursday     29.11.2021       Monday
26.11.2021   Friday       30.11.2021      Tuesday
29.11.2021   Monday       01.12.2021    Wednesday
30.11.2021   Tuesday      02.12.2021     Thursday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

