New Zealand's Seifert to step up after Conway injury debacle
New Zealand will bring Tim Seifert in to replace Devon Conway in Sunday's T20 World Cup final against Australia after the wicketkeeper-batsman broke his right hand with a frustrated punch of his bat following his dismissal against England.
Conway, who hit a 38-ball 46 in Wednesday's semi-final win, was sore and sorry after being ruled out of both the World Cup decider and the following tour of India.
"While it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.
"He's certainly remorseful around it, it's an honest mistake he's made.
"He knows it's having an impact on our team as well but that will provide an opportunity for someone else to come into the side and step up on the biggest stage now.
"Sometimes strange things happen and we find heroes in other places as well."
Conway's injury is a needless headache for Stead and captain Kane Williamson as New Zealand prepare for their first World T20 final against an Australian team with their tails up after beating Pakistan in Thursday's semi-final.
Seifert has not played a match since the Black Caps were well beaten by Pakistan in their tournament opener over two weeks ago.
Conway batted at number four against England but Seifert, who was seventh in the order against Pakistan, would be unlikely to replace his team mate in the higher slot.
"Whether we bring Glenn Phillips up one and put Seifert in behind him is something that Kane and I have to work through over the next day or so," said Stead.
Phillips batted at number five against England.
New Zealand have known only heartbreak in World Cup finals, beaten by England on boundary-count in the 50-over tournament in 2019 and crushed by Australia in the 2015 edition.
They will have a chance to erase the 2015 disappointment against Aaron Finch's Australia on Sunday.
"They've got a bunch of guys who are real match-winners as well," Stead said of Australia, who are also bidding for their first T20 title.
"We're going to have to make sure our planning and scouting is right on point and that we've got really clear plans for all of our players because they can rip a game open pretty quickly as well."
PM says small farmers under increased focus
New Zealand's Seifert to step up after Conway injury debacle
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.65
▲ -0.14 (-17.72%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,245,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
3,081,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,058,500
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,965,295
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,762,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,388,000
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,382,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,362,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,191,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
Comments