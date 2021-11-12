ANL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
FNEL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 111.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TRG 124.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-3.14%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -50.6 (-1.05%)
BR30 20,666 Decreased By ▼ -297.32 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,020 Decreased By ▼ -328.56 (-0.71%)
KSE30 17,836 Decreased By ▼ -144.98 (-0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan 'warrior' Rizwan went from hospital to half-century

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Pakistan have hailed wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as a "warrior" after revealing he was in hospital with a severe chest infection before taking the field to score a brave half-century in defeat to Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 67 from 52 balls in Thursday's semi-final in Dubai to help the south Asians post 176, but Australia reeled in the runs to reach Sunday's final against New Zealand.

Pakistan's team doctor said Rizwan was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and spent two nights in intensive care.

"He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match," doctor Najeebullah Soomro said.

T20 World Cup: Heartbreak for Pakistan as Australia through to final

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today."

Opener Rizwan showed no sign of illness, clubbing four sixes and three fours before falling to paceman Mitchell Starc.

Captain Babar Azam, who opened the batting with Rizwan, said the 29-year-old was a "little bit down" before the match.

"But when I asked him about his health he said, 'no, I will play'," said Babar.

During his innings, Rizwan became the first player to score 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year.

Scoring 281 for the tournament at an average of 70.25, Rizwan is second only to Babar (303) on the World Cup runs list.

"This is a warrior," said Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden, the former Australia test opener.

"He has been brilliant through (the tournament) and he's got great courage, as has Babar. Fantastic tonight from him."

Pakistan australia Mohammad Rizwan T20WorldCUp
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan 'warrior' Rizwan went from hospital to half-century

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories