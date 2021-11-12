Govt determined to give expatriates right to vote: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the government is determined to giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

In a meeting with PTI Denmark President Chaudhry Imran Mehboob, the minister said Pakistan's embassies abroad are striving to facilitate Pakistani expats, who played crucial role in economic development.

Both the leaders discussed various matters pertaining to the current political situation in Pakistan and issues of overseas Pakistanis. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Denmark president said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader among the expats living in the United States and Europe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021