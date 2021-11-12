Corrupt taxmen: Delays in inquiries will cost FBR officials dearly

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will withdraw special allowance of the inquiry officials, who will take more than 100 days to complete the inquiry against the corrupt tax officials.

According to the FBR's instructions to the field formations, the FBR has introduced an incentive/punitive regime for the inquiry officials. Under the incentive regime, half basic salary to two basic salaries would be given to the inquiry officials for timely completion of inquires against the tax officials.

The IJP allowance of inquiry officers/inquiry committee members/fact finding inquiry officer/fact finding inquiry committee members/shall be discontinued who will take more than 100 days to complete the inquiry till completion of such inquiries.

Similar shall apply to the authorised officers, who take more than 40 days to decide the inquiry; and in case of proceedings against officers' up to BS-16; the authority who takes more than 40 days for doing the needful, the FBR's instructions added.

This shall not prejudice the option available to the authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, against the above mentioned officers on charges of "inefficiency" for their failure to complete the inquiries.

Any excuse including requests for adjournment, non-availability of record etc shall not be taken as valid excuse for lack of adherence to the time set for doing the needful. Time will not run only in the case of a valid stay order (if any), from a court of competent jurisdiction.

These instructions will have prospective effect, but these instructions shall be applicable to all pending inquiries from the date of issuance of these instructions by the board.

Revenue secretary/chairman FBR has observed that despite provisions in the E&D rules, standing instructions on the matter, most inquiry officers/ inquiry committees, authorised officers, authorities are delaying the finalisation of inquiries, which lead to delay in conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against the officers/officials of the FBR.

This not only reflect poorly on the part of inquiry officer, authorized officer, authority concerned but also puts the career of the accused officers in the state of limbo for longer periods. Furthermore, justice delayed is justice denied.

Therefore, with a view to encourage expeditious finalisation of inquiries and with a view to prevent delays in finalisation of inquiries, the revenue secretary/chairman FBR has approved the incentive/punitive regime: incentive regime for inquiry officers/inquiry committees/fact finding inquiry officers/fact finding inquiry committees; for submitting quality reports to the satisfaction of the authorised officer / authority concerned. Accordingly, time will run from the date of issuance of these instructions.

