ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corrupt taxmen: Delays in inquiries will cost FBR officials dearly

Sohail Sarfraz 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will withdraw special allowance of the inquiry officials, who will take more than 100 days to complete the inquiry against the corrupt tax officials.

According to the FBR's instructions to the field formations, the FBR has introduced an incentive/punitive regime for the inquiry officials. Under the incentive regime, half basic salary to two basic salaries would be given to the inquiry officials for timely completion of inquires against the tax officials.

The IJP allowance of inquiry officers/inquiry committee members/fact finding inquiry officer/fact finding inquiry committee members/shall be discontinued who will take more than 100 days to complete the inquiry till completion of such inquiries.

Similar shall apply to the authorised officers, who take more than 40 days to decide the inquiry; and in case of proceedings against officers' up to BS-16; the authority who takes more than 40 days for doing the needful, the FBR's instructions added.

This shall not prejudice the option available to the authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, against the above mentioned officers on charges of "inefficiency" for their failure to complete the inquiries.

Any excuse including requests for adjournment, non-availability of record etc shall not be taken as valid excuse for lack of adherence to the time set for doing the needful. Time will not run only in the case of a valid stay order (if any), from a court of competent jurisdiction.

These instructions will have prospective effect, but these instructions shall be applicable to all pending inquiries from the date of issuance of these instructions by the board.

Revenue secretary/chairman FBR has observed that despite provisions in the E&D rules, standing instructions on the matter, most inquiry officers/ inquiry committees, authorised officers, authorities are delaying the finalisation of inquiries, which lead to delay in conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against the officers/officials of the FBR.

This not only reflect poorly on the part of inquiry officer, authorized officer, authority concerned but also puts the career of the accused officers in the state of limbo for longer periods. Furthermore, justice delayed is justice denied.

Therefore, with a view to encourage expeditious finalisation of inquiries and with a view to prevent delays in finalisation of inquiries, the revenue secretary/chairman FBR has approved the incentive/punitive regime: incentive regime for inquiry officers/inquiry committees/fact finding inquiry officers/fact finding inquiry committees; for submitting quality reports to the satisfaction of the authorised officer / authority concerned. Accordingly, time will run from the date of issuance of these instructions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tax FBR corrupt taxmen
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Corrupt taxmen: Delays in inquiries will cost FBR officials dearly

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories