Copper skips higher on Evergrande payment and tight supply
LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Thursday after debt-burdened China Evergrande Group again dodged a default, raising hopes of government support for a property sector that can drive significant demand for metals.
Several of developer Evergrande's bondholders had received interest payments on three bond tranches worth more than $148 million, reports said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.7% to $9,599 a tonne by 1100 GMT after dipping 0.2% in the previous session.
"It's all about maintaining stability," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International, adding that the government will act to calm property market fears but would not necessarily reverse policy on property sector restraints.
Copper edges higher on renewed concern about scarce supply
The real estate sector accounts for a large share of copper consumption and China is the world's biggest user of the metal.
Tight supplies of copper also continued to keep prices on the boil, with LME inventories having tumbled by more than half since August.
Shanghai tin prices surged to their highest in more than two weeks, supported by supply disruptions caused by China closing a border crossing with Myanmar to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The most-traded December tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 5.4% to 289,370 yuan ($45,273.48) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 25.
Tin inventories in both LME and ShFE warehouses have been hovering near multi-year lows. LME tin gained 1.4% to $37,800 a tonne.
LME aluminum advanced 2.4% to $2,639 a tonne, zinc added 0.4% to $3,305.50, lead climbed 1% to $2,362 and nickel was up 0.2% at $19,785.
PT Vale Indonesia said on Wednesday that its nickel matte production next year is expected to fall as much as 13% from normal levels as furnace rebuilding delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hit output.
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
Copper skips higher on Evergrande payment and tight supply
Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
Ambiguity over IMF programme pushes rupee over 174 against US dollar
ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja
NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares
Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
KASB Mod. / Nov 11
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.98
▲ 0.57 (23.65%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Nov 11
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
13.56
▲ 1.00 (7.96%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
435.37
▲ 30.37 (7.50%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Suhail Jute / Nov 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
47.73
▲ 3.33 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.78
▲ -0.23 (-22.77%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.30
▲ -0.39 (-14.50%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.42
▲ -0.40 (-14.18%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd. / Nov 11
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
3.34
▲ -0.49 (-12.79%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.11
▲ -1.00 (-12.33%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Nov 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
9.00
▲ -0.90 (-9.09%)
|
Saudi Pak Leas. / Nov 11
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited(SPLC)
|
1.83
▲ -0.17 (-8.50%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
8.01
▲ -0.74 (-8.46%)
|
Popular Islamic Mod. / Nov 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.11
▲ -0.99 (-8.18%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
30,210,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
19,661,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
13,963,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,886,500
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
12,191,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
11,226,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
9,706,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 11
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
8,170,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
7,894,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,564,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments