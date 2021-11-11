ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Nov 11, 2021
Nazim Jokhio murder case: Court grants physical remand of three more accused

INP 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Malir District Court on Wednesday granted physical remand of three more accused in murder case of a local journalist Nazim Jokhio.

The police earlier produced accused Mairaj, Razzaq and Jamal in the court in the high profile murder case. The court granted physical remand of the accused to the police until November 16.

“The accused had issued threats to Nazim Jokhio after his video about illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard became viral,” investigation officer informed the court.

“Eleven accused have been nominated in the case and a clause of kidnapping was also added in the charge sheet,” the IO said.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly Member Jam Awais has been among six accused arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

“Nazim Jokhio was subjected to torture until he died. His body might be tortured even after his death,” police officials said on Tuesday.

“Jam Awais didn’t surrender to police, but he was forced to surrender himself. He had fled from Karachi to Khuzdar,” according to the police. “Later he returned Karachi and reported to police,” officials said.

“The case against Jam Awais is purely a case of murder. The police had also initiated investigation of the murder with the help of the mobile phone data,” according to police.

“The phone locations of Afzal, Niaz Salar and Jam Abdul Karim have been spotted,” police officials said. “We have decided to use the audio and video of victim Nazim Jokhio as a key evidence in the case,” police said.

