396 new cases of Covid-19 detected; no death reported

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Corona virus reported on Wednesday; however 396 new cases emerged when 17,889 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday. Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Wednesday. He added that till last Tuesday the number death and was 7,599.

Shah said that 17,889 samples were tested which detected 396 cases that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,558,063 tests have been conducted against which 471,892 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 451,588 patients have recovered, including 47 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,705 patients were under treatment; of them 12,491 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 396 new cases, 64 have been detected from Karachi, including 22 from South, 15 East, 14 Korangi, 8 Central and 5 West. Tando Muhammad Khan 37, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Sanghar 31, Thatta 27, Dadu, Sujawal and Hyderabad 23 each, Jamshoro and Matiari 22 each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas 18 each, Tando Allahyar 16, Badin 10, Nausheroferoze and Tharparkar 9 each, Umerkot 7, Kamber 2 and Jacobabad 1.

