ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign investors: Vast investment opportunities exist: Punjab governor

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with the Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores here on Wednesday said the government is ensuring provision of all facilities including security to foreign investors and vast investment opportunities are available to the foreign investors in various sectors.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industrial sectors were discussed. Former MNA, Onaza Ehsan, Salman Waris and Mian Ali Moin were also present.

The Ambassador of Argentine appreciated Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in the region and eradicating terrorism. He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace are commendable. He said that government of Argentine is working closely with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar investment opportunities Leopoldo Francisco Sahores Onaza Ehsan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Foreign investors: Vast investment opportunities exist: Punjab governor

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories