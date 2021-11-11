Foreign investors: Vast investment opportunities exist: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with the Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores here on Wednesday said the government is ensuring provision of all facilities including security to foreign investors and vast investment opportunities are available to the foreign investors in various sectors.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industrial sectors were discussed. Former MNA, Onaza Ehsan, Salman Waris and Mian Ali Moin were also present.

The Ambassador of Argentine appreciated Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in the region and eradicating terrorism. He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace are commendable. He said that government of Argentine is working closely with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021