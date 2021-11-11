ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
China stocks close lower as inflation data disappoints

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, after data showed factory gate prices in the world’s second-largest economy rose at the fastest pace in 26 years last month, reducing the chances of a policy rate cut by the central bank in the near term.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.5% at 4,821.19, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,492.46 points.

China’s October producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, further squeezing profit margins for producers already grappling with soaring coal prices and other commodity costs due to a power crunch.

“The risk of stagflation continues to rise. We are concerned about the passthrough from producer prices to consumer prices,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“The passthrough will likely become more visible in coming months and push up the CPI. This may limit the room of monetary policy easing by the PBoC (People’s Bank of China) in 2022.”

Coal firms, new energy shares and consumer staples lost between 1.7% and 2.2%.

Property developers climbed 5%, the biggest intraday jump since October.

A state-backed daily reported that some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting on Tuesday with China’s inter-bank bond market regulator.

The real estate sector lost more than 15% in the past two weeks due to tightened policy, liquidity woes and a planned real estate tax scheme.

Overseas investors were heavy net sellers of A-shares on Wednesday, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of more than 8.4 billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme.

