ANL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.33%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
FFL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
FNEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
GGGL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
GGL 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
NETSOL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.91%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PAEL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PIBTL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.32%)
TRG 132.60 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.95%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.09%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.04%)
KSE100 46,731 Increased By ▲ 330.85 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,112 Increased By ▲ 129 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as inflation data disappoints; Hong Kong down

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in 26 years last month, reducing the chances of a policy rate cut by the central bank in the near term.

The CSI300 index fell 1.4% to 4,778.96 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,464.80.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.2% to 24,520.94. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,709.28.

China stocks end higher

** China's October producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, further squeezing profit margins for producers already grappling with soaring coal prices and other commodity costs due to a power crunch.

** "The risk of stagflation continues to rise. We are concerned about the passthrough from producer prices to consumer prices," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** "The passthrough will likely become more visible in coming months and push up the CPI. This may limit the room of monetary policy easing by the PBoC (People's Bank of China) in 2022."

** Coal firms slumped 4%, new energy shares retreated 2.7%, and consumer staples lost 2.2%.

** Property stocks rebounded 1% after a report said some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting with China's inter-bank bond market regulator.

** In Hong Kong, consumer staples and financials lost 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively, dragging down the Hang Seng Index.

** Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd slumped 36.7% after it said there was no guarantee it would be able to meet its financial obligations given the liquidity issue.

** Investors are awaiting cash-strapped Evergrande Group's overdue $148 million bond payment to be made on Wednesday.

** Tech giant Tencent Holdings rose 2.1% ahead of Q3 earning results later on Wednesday, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as inflation data disappoints; Hong Kong down

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories