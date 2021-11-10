ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Three more nabbed in Nazim Jokhio murder case; DVR seized

KARACHI: Three more suspects were arrested in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case on Tuesday. An ...
INP 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Three more suspects were arrested in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case on Tuesday.

An investigation team probing the murder case took the men identified as Razaq, Jamal and Wahid into custody and shifted them to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The police said the arrests were made in light of the statements of the accused already in police custody on physical remand, adding that a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse of main accused PPP MPA Jam Awais was also recovered following information provided by them.

On Monday, a local court extended the physical remand of MPA Jam Awais Gohram in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. The police produced him in Malir court and investigation officer informed that two accused of the case have been at large.

The court while extending physical remand of the accused including the MPA ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered Houbara Bustard. An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

