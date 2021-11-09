Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai gets married

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai confirmed on Tuesday in a Twitter post that she is married.

“Today marks a precious day in my life," she said in a Twitter post.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote.

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also posted on Twitter about the news.