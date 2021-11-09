ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (November 8, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 06-11-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        15,900        180        16,080        16,080          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           17,040        193        17,233        17,233          NIL
===========================================================================

