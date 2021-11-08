ANL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.55%)
Nov 08, 2021
Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals at 10,951 T, says COCOBOD

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

ABIDJAN: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals reached 10,951 tonnes as of Oct, 14 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down from 14,168 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.

