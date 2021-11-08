ANL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.55%)
ASC 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
BYCO 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
FCCL 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
FNEL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.41%)
GGGL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
GGL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.43%)
JSCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MDTL 2.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.6%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
NETSOL 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PACE 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PAEL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PRL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
PTC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
TELE 19.54 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.08%)
TRG 136.82 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.66%)
WTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,110 Decreased By ▼ -185.83 (-0.39%)
KSE30 18,262 Decreased By ▼ -93.96 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 inches higher on oil stocks, AstraZeneca boost; Playtech jumps

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after receiving a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% by 0820 GMT, with oil stocks and precious metals miners leading the gains.

AstraZeneca was the biggest boost to the index on receiving a US food and drug administration (FDA) "fast track" designation for its gastritis drug.

Banking shares dropped 0.6% and limited further gains in the FTSE 100, with benchmark 10-year bond yields hovering near their one-month lows on a dovish central bank policy last week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

Playtech Plc rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday.

British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.4% even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said demand for its products and services remained high.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 inches higher on oil stocks, AstraZeneca boost; Playtech jumps

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

JI moves SC seeking probe against those named in Pandora Papers

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Numbers never lie, says Shaukat Tarin

Read more stories