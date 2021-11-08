ANL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
Nov 08, 2021
European equities open on flat note

AFP 08 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's stock markets opened flat Monday after a mixed Asian performance as investors balanced bright US jobs data against stubborn fears over high inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged fractionally lower to 7,303.55 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed nearly 0.1 percent to 16,040.40, while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 7,046.55.

Markets had surged Friday on blockbuster US job creation data, which showed recovery was well underway in the world's top economy.

Wall Street's three main indexes clocked up records last week after figures showed more than half a million new US jobs were created last month, with hiring rebounding as new infections fall across the country.

Optimism has been tempered, however, by worries about inflation, which surged this year owing to a pick-up in demand, a spike in energy prices and supply chain snarls -- forcing some central banks to start rowing back vast pandemic-era support.

