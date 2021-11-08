Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

A Karachi court extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais in Nazim Jokhio murder case, it was reported on Monday.

The police produced Jam Awais in Malir court under strict security. During the proceedings, the investigation officer told the court that the two accused involved in the case are still at large. Therefore, the police requires more time to conduct an investigation in the case, he stated.

The court accepted the police request and extended the physical remand of the accused for three more days. The court also ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

Meanwhile, the lawyers present in Malir District Court staged a protest against the PPP leader when he was produced in the court. They shouted slogans against the accused and demanded the judiciary to award him exemplary punishment.

Jam Awais surrenders

Last week, the PPP lawmaker, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the murder case, surrendered to police at the Memon Goth police station.

The surrender came after PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

Case registered

On October 4, the police registered a case against Jam Awais and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. Earlier, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Murder sparks protest

The victim's family staged a protest against the murder on the National Highway on November 4. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.