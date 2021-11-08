ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,386 Increased By ▲ 89.76 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,353 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Private banks, pharma weigh on India shares; Pfizer India unit jumps

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by private banks and pharmaceutical stocks, while shares of Pfizer Inc's India arm jumped on positive data from the parent firm's experimental pill against COVID-19.

By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.26% to 17,871.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.31% at 59,880.97.

The indexes have gained more than 25% this year on falling COVID-19 cases, the economy reopening and ample liquidity. They have, however, fallen from record highs on heavy foreign selling and concerns of overvaluation.

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

"If it (the market) consolidates here for some more time this is a good buying opportunity. Lots of companies have come out with very good results," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Of the 38 Nifty 50 companies that have reported September-quarter results so far, 21 have beaten estimates, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

On Monday, shares of Pfizer Ltd gained as much as 8.3% after its parent said on Friday that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

That news sent shares in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) maker Divi's Laboratories down as much as 8.8%. The company makes the API for generic versions of Pfizer rival Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

The Nifty Pharma Index was down 1.83%.

The Nifty Private Bank Index was down 1.93%, as IndusInd Bank tumbled 12% after a media report on Friday said whistleblowers had alleged evergreening of loans at the lender's micro-finance arm.

Among other individual stocks, Eicher Motors extended gains for a second straight session after the truck and motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit last week.

Indian shares Pfizer

Comments

1000 characters

Private banks, pharma weigh on India shares; Pfizer India unit jumps

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

Read more stories