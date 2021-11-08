Relief as more than 800 migrants disembark in Italy

TRAPANI, (Italy): More than 800 migrants who were plucked to safety in the Mediterranean disembarked from a charity rescue vessel in Sicily on Sunday, with most set to be transferred to two waiting quarantine ships. Red Cross workers helped the migrants - some wrapped in blankets, many barefoot - off the Sea Eye 4, which had begged Italy to allow it to dock after carrying out multiple rescue operations.

Save the Children staff said they had been told there were around 170 minors aboard, but it was not yet clear how many were travelling with families and how many were unaccompanied.

Some of the migrants raised their arms in celebration and cheered as the red ship pulled into the port of Trapani in western Sicily. Others sat with their legs dangling over the side, looking tired and drawn.

The Sea Eye 4 was already carrying nearly 400 people who had been pulled to safety at sea when it raced to the rescue of another 400 people crowded onto a wooden boat on Thursday.

It was given permission to dock just hours after a fellow charity delivered urgently needed relief supplies, including food and blankets, and after repeated appeals for help, the German NGO Sea Eye told AFP. After coronavirus tests, the adults without health problems were to be placed on quarantine ships.