'I will fight': Shoaib Akhtar responds to Rs100-million recovery notice from PTV

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Sunday that he will fight a legal battle against Pakistan Television (PTV) over the Rs100-million 'Recovery Notice' that was sent to him earlier in the day.

“After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice,” Shoaib said in a tweet.

He said he will not back down and fight this legal battle through his lawyer, Salman Khan Niazi.

Earlier on Sunday, the national broadcaster served the former cricketer a notice over violations of the contract that, according to the channel, caused huge financial losses to PTV.

Shoaib was contractually-bound on the basis of exclusivity when he was involved in a spat on-air with anchor Dr Nauman Niaz.

“As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted in huge financial losses to PTV,” read the legal notice.

According to the notice, Shoaib also violated the contract by leaving for Dubai during the T20 World Cup transmission without informing the channel management.

“Besides, he also appeared on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV.”

The defamation notice asked the cricket start to pay an amount of Rs100 million in compensation for the damages, along with an amount of Rs3,333,000, equivalent to a three-month salary, or face legal action.