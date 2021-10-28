ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Shoaib Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar quit his TV punditry job on-air on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the host of the show while analysing Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Discussing the match on PTV Sports’ ‘Game on Hai’, Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar’s comments and said: “You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air.”

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

“A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies,” Akhtar said before storming off the set. “I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don’t think I should be sitting here right now.”

Akhtar later posted a video on Twitter, saying the “obnoxious” Niaz insulted him on live television.

“(It was) a very bad incident, very sad ... it shouldn’t have happened.”

