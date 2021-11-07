Nation sides with PM Imran despite inflation: KPK CM

Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), claimed on Sunday that the nation still supports Prime Minister Imran Khan despite record inflation, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a public gathering at Peshawar’s DalaZak Road, the chief minister of KPK, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power, said that inflation was a global phenomenon and the government was doing its best to control rising prices.

Mahmood acknowledged that the situation was really tough, but hoped that the government will overcome the crisis very soon.

“Nations rise after going through testing times,” he said.

The chief minister said that the country has been ruled by the kings of corruption who plunged Pakistan into massive debt and that the current state of the economy was due to those “plunders”.

“Bicycle punctures and cinema ticket-blackers have become billionaires. The country has been ruled by kings of corruption for seventy years. The rulers have borrowed billions of dollars for their luxuries. We have to face this difficult time, we will not leave Imran Khan alone in this difficult time,” he said.

The chief minister said that development works were underway despite the challenges posed by the ongoing crisis. He said more development projects will be launched soon in merged districts.

CM KPK also hailed the local leadership for arranging such a huge public rally at a short notice.