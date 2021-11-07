Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, registering their fifth successive victory with a 72-run win over Scotland on Sunday.

The win means they top Group 2, and set up a semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai on November 11. They will be the only team to remain unbeaten when the group stages complete with the India-Namibia match on Monday. In addition, this was their 16th successive victory in the UAE.

Earlier, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and captain Babar Azam posted half-centuries to help take the team to an imposing 189 for four. Pakistan bowlers then restricted Scotland to 117 for six.

Scotland return home with five straight losses in the tournament.

With the semi-final lineup now complete, here is the schedule:

England, who topped Group 1, and New Zealand will contest the first semi-final on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Malik was named player-of-the-match for his quickfire half-century.

Malik scored 22 runs off the last four deliveries to bring up an 18-ball half-century, and help Pakistan reach a mammoth 189 for four after 20 overs against Scotland in their T20 World Cup encounter.

Malik remained not out at 54, while Asif Ali stood and watched his more experienced partner smash Scotland bowlers.

Pakistan are eyeing a victory to stay unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Group standing after Sunday's matches

Earlier, Pakistan lost Mohammad Hafeez in the 15th over as the team accelerated to 112 for three with five overs left in their innings against Scotland.

Pakistan are looking for a fifth successive win in their final Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup.

Captain Babar Azam remains unbeaten on 49 and is now joined by veteran Shoaib Malik at the crease.

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the seventh over while Fakhar Zaman perished in the 10th as Pakistan reached 60 for two after 10 overs against Scotland.

Captain Babar Azam has been joined by Mohammad Hafeez at the crease now.

Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam put on a steady partnership helping the team reach 35 for no loss after six overs.

Babar opted to bat first against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After winning his fifth consecutive toss, the skipper said he wanted to put runs on the board and keep the opposition under pressure during the chase.

While the result of the match will have no bearing on the semi-final chances, it would decide which team Pakistan take on. A victory would put them against Australia, while a loss would see them face England in the last four.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand thrashed Afghanistan by eight wickets to secure their place in the semi-finals. The Kiwis' victory ensured former champions India were knocked out of the race for the last-four.

Squads

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged side while Scotland have made two changes.

Pakistan (final XI) – 1. Babar Azam (capt), 2. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Imad Waseem, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Hasan Ali, 10. Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11. Haris Rauf.

Scotland (final XI) – 1. George Munsey, 2. Kyle Coetzer (capt), 3. Dylan Budge, 4. Richie Berrington, 5. Michael Leask, 6.Matthew Cross (wk), 7. Chris Greaves, 8. Mark Watt, 9. Safyaan Sharif, 10.Hamza Tahir, 11.Brad Wheal