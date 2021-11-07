ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan breaks Gayle's record for most T20 runs in a year

AFP Updated 07 Nov 2021

SHARJAH: Pakistan's swashbuckling opener Mohammad Rizwan broke West Indian Chris Gayle's record for most Twenty20 runs in a calendar year during the World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday.

When Rizwan scored five he overhauled Gayle's 1,165 runs amassed in 2015 in 36 matches.

Rizwan took 41 matches to break the record. He was dismissed for 15, taking his tally to 1,676.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan lose Hafeez, but accelerate to 112 for three after 15 overs

Rizwan also has 980 runs in 23 Twenty20 international matches in 2021 -- which is a record for most runs in a calendar year.

Mohammad Rizwan Chris Gayle world record ICC T20 World Cup World Cup match calendar year

Comments

1000 characters

Rizwan breaks Gayle's record for most T20 runs in a year

T20 World Cup: Malik hits 18-ball fifty as Pakistan set mammoth target for Scotland

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

Nation sides with PM Imran despite inflation: KPK CM

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

PEMRA directs news channels to show Pakistan's new political map before 9pm bulletin

Opposition's movement against govt an attempt to survive in news: Fawad

Read more stories