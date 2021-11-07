Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet to review the gas tariff and high inflation situation in the country on Tuesday.

The nine points' agenda of the cabinet meeting was released.

As per the agenda, the cabinet members will be briefed on the current inflation situation and on the vacant seats of CEOs and MDs in Ministries and Institutions.

The cabinet meeting will review the political and economic situation in the country and will decide on a strategy to deal with the opposition in the National Assembly.

The cabinet will also approve the ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2021, as well as it will also approve the interim extension in the appointment of the MD of NTDCL.

In the cabinet meeting, approval of the Third Amendment to the Tax Law Ordinance 2021 is also on the agenda while the cabinet will approve the transfer of PTDC lands in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to private sector colleges.

The cabinet will give confirmation of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms as well as it will also ratify the decisions of the ECC.