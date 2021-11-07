ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Ali Hussain 07 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saturday, said that his government is focusing on better education and skill development of youth to build their capacity and transform them into a great asset.

The prime minister was talking to his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who presented a two-year performance report of "Kamyab Jawan Program" to the premier.

The prime minister said that the youth is the real driving force behind any change in society, adding that the government is concentrating on utilising its energies in a positive direction for socio-economic development of the country.

He also directed to take all possible measures to ensure inclusion of youth in every aspect of life in order to help them achieve higher goals.

Imran will complete his 5-year term as PM: Rashid

While presenting the performance report upon completion of the two years of "Kamyab Jawan Program", the prime minister was informed that over 16,600 concessional loans worth Rs23 billion have been disbursed since inception of Youth Entrepreneurs Scheme two years ago.

Dar further informed the prime minister that under the "Kamyab Jawan Skill for All Program", more than 100,000 scholarships, worth Rs4.7 billion, have been awarded to deserving students.

He further stated that 50,000 direct jobs have also been given under the programme, while a Vision 2030 is also being designed.

The special assistant further stated that five more initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Program are being started for the benefit of the youth.

These include establishment of Kamyab Jawan centres in 106 universities, Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports League, and Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies and Sports Gala, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Education kamyab jawan program Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Skill for All Program

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories