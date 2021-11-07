Govt focusing on better education: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saturday, said that his government is focusing on better education and skill development of youth to build their capacity and transform them into a great asset.

The prime minister was talking to his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who presented a two-year performance report of "Kamyab Jawan Program" to the premier.

The prime minister said that the youth is the real driving force behind any change in society, adding that the government is concentrating on utilising its energies in a positive direction for socio-economic development of the country.

He also directed to take all possible measures to ensure inclusion of youth in every aspect of life in order to help them achieve higher goals.

While presenting the performance report upon completion of the two years of "Kamyab Jawan Program", the prime minister was informed that over 16,600 concessional loans worth Rs23 billion have been disbursed since inception of Youth Entrepreneurs Scheme two years ago.

Dar further informed the prime minister that under the "Kamyab Jawan Skill for All Program", more than 100,000 scholarships, worth Rs4.7 billion, have been awarded to deserving students.

He further stated that 50,000 direct jobs have also been given under the programme, while a Vision 2030 is also being designed.

The special assistant further stated that five more initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Program are being started for the benefit of the youth.

These include establishment of Kamyab Jawan centres in 106 universities, Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports League, and Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies and Sports Gala, he added.

