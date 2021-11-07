ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The OIC's special envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, will be visiting Pakistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir from 7-12 November 2021, Foreign Office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that a high-level delegation including the OIC's Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit, and other senior officials will accompany the special envoy.

The special envoy will hold discussions encompassing the peace and security, human rights, humanitarian and legal aspects of the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Qureshi highlights India's human rights violations in IIOJK, asks OIC to facilitate resolution

His visit will reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to lasting peace in South Asia, it added.

During his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the special envoy will interact with a cross-section of the Kashmiri society including the true representatives of the Kashmiri people. It further stated that the delegation will visit a model village housing Kashmiris forced from their homes by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK and meet victims of India's cross-LoC violations including women and children.

