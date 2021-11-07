ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strategy against govt: PML-N's Shehbaz contacts JI's Siraj, PkMAP's Achakzai

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif continued building up national consensus among more opposition political parties for formulating a joint strategy against the unbridled inflation in the country and the NAB (Amendment), Ordinance.

According to a statement by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party president contacted Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai over the telephone, a day after he contacted several leaders of opposition political parties including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and ANP leaders.

She said that Shehbaz discussed a joint strategy and action plan against the unbearable skyrocketing inflation in the country and the "black law" - the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance - with the JI and PkMAP leaders.

She said that the leaders agreed with Shehbaz to build a joint strategy to counter these challenges.

"The "so-called" "Naya Pakistan" has become the most expensive Pakistan because of the incompetence and corruption of the PTI government. This government had become unbearable for the people of Pakistan and it seemed as if the Imran Khan government was intentionally hurting the masses and taking some sort of revenge from them," Shehbaz was quoted by the spokesperson.

She further stated that the three leaders agreed to challenge the NAB "black law" inside and outside the Parliament, particularly, in the upcoming joint sitting of the Parliament.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition parties were misleading the nation by giving fake information about tax increase on petroleum products. He said the government has so far borne a deficit of up to Rs 450 billion to minimise the impact of rising oil prices in the international market.

"The previous governments were charging more tax than the PTI government on the petroleum products," he said, adding: "To avoid sugar crisis, the Punjab government took prompt steps and imported sugar, which was available in the market at controlled rate."

Hasaan Khawar said the Sharif government left behind an economic deficit of US 20 billion dollars in 2018, which was brought down to US one billion dollars after a year of hard work by the PTI government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly NAB Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

Comments are closed.

Strategy against govt: PML-N's Shehbaz contacts JI's Siraj, PkMAP's Achakzai

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories