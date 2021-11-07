Govt eyes Rs300bn through levy to 'appease' IMF, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants to collect Rs250 billion to Rs300 billion from the people through levy to fulfil the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPP-P Vice President Sherry Rehman said in her tweet on Saturday that those who call themselves honest and call others thieves are getting taxes of Rs21 per litre on petrol and Rs28 per litre on diesel. She said that the government is taking petroleum levy at Rs10 per litre, which will go up to Rs15.

She said that "destruction government" wants to get Rs250-300 billion through levy on IMF terms.

Rehman said that petroleum levy revenue target alone is more than Rs120billion relief package, which has been announced by the prime minister.

She said that the PTI government is increasing the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas to get loan from the IMF.

The PPP leader said that there will be more crises and a tsunami of inflation in the country. She said that the people get relief only when this 'incompetent government' goes home.

