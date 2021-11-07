ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Multi-storey building in Lyari tilting; residents evacuated

INP 07 Nov 2021

KARACHI: A multi-storey residential building located on Yaqoob Shera road in Karachi's Lyari tilted Friday night.

On getting information, police reached the area and sealed the streets surrounding the building. After the multi-storied structure tilted, the occupants of close-by buildings came out of their homes, panicked.

The district administration said a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will decide the fate of the building after its inspection. The residents of at least six houses located in close proximity to the building have been asked to move to safer places.

Earlier in June this year, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had sealed a five-storey residential structure located in Allah Wala Town area of Karachi's Korangi after it tilted to one side.

The officials reached the spot and sealed it after a preliminary inspection. The team was of the view that a complete inspection would be carried out after which it would be decided whether the building was fit for living or not.

Sindh Building Control Authority Yaqoob Shera

Comments

Comments are closed.

Multi-storey building in Lyari tilting; residents evacuated

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories