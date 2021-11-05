ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

NNI 05 Nov 2021

SUJAWAL: An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolted coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts of Sindh on Thursday morning.

The earthquake tremors were felt at 09:45:40 AM this morning jolted Sujawal, Chohar Jamali, Mirpur Bathoro, Jati and other adjacent coastal areas. In Karachi, tremors were felt at New Challi, Pakistan Chowk and other areas of the city.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located at 50 kilometres in southwest of Badin at the depth of 17 kilometres.

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

People came out of their homes and shops in panic amid tremors. No losses of life have been reported in the moderate intensity earthquake.

An earthquake in Balochistan’s Hernai last month on October 07 left at least 22 people dead, while over 200 were injured.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale had struck other parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the wee hours. The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas.

It is to be mentioned here that the 2005 deadly earthquake in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to the infrastructure in the region.

