'Ease of doing business' policy: Foreign investors being facilitated: PM

APP 05 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was extending all possible support to foreign investors through the policy of 'ease of doing business'.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with his Finance Adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood. The prime minister emphasized on improving trade with regional countries, which he said, would help increase exports.

Shaukat Tarin briefed the prime minister on the overall economic situation. Razak Dawood apprised the prime minister about his recent visit to Turkmenistan for improving connectivity in the region for maximum economic gains.

He also informed about his upcoming visit to Iran and its importance in improving prospects of regional connectivity and bilateral trade between the two countries.

