UAF, HBL ink MoU

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Habib Bank Limited have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to bridge the gap between academia and industry, grooming of students, and promote agriculture, education and research cooperation.

According to the agreement, a financial innovation technology centre will be set up at the UAF to strengthen academy-industry relationship, joint efforts to cultivate science-based technological innovations and build the capacity of students.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan and HBL head Development Finance Amer Aziz.

According to the agreement, the centre will display farmer digital programs, technologies and other remote sensing technology, agricultural production and opportunities, agriculture value chain etc.

The guest speaker webinars will be held to provide the students about the understanding of banking industry, digital banking tools, marketing ethics, SBP regulation, career counseling sessions to enhance student competence.

Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gil, Director Human Resources Dr Manzoom Akhtar, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director ORIC Dr Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Director External Linkages Dr Wasim Akram, Director Financial Assistants Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Asstt Director Waqar Akbar, Nehal Ahmad, and others attended the event.

