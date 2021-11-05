ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAF, HBL ink MoU

Press Release 05 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Habib Bank Limited have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to bridge the gap between academia and industry, grooming of students, and promote agriculture, education and research cooperation.

According to the agreement, a financial innovation technology centre will be set up at the UAF to strengthen academy-industry relationship, joint efforts to cultivate science-based technological innovations and build the capacity of students.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan and HBL head Development Finance Amer Aziz.

According to the agreement, the centre will display farmer digital programs, technologies and other remote sensing technology, agricultural production and opportunities, agriculture value chain etc.

The guest speaker webinars will be held to provide the students about the understanding of banking industry, digital banking tools, marketing ethics, SBP regulation, career counseling sessions to enhance student competence.

Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gil, Director Human Resources Dr Manzoom Akhtar, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director ORIC Dr Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Director External Linkages Dr Wasim Akram, Director Financial Assistants Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Asstt Director Waqar Akbar, Nehal Ahmad, and others attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP mou HBL University of Agriculture Faisalabad Amer Aziz

Comments

Comments are closed.

UAF, HBL ink MoU

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories