Xi warns on protectionism, calls for unimpeded vaccine trade

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for the smooth global trade in vacccines and other medical supplies, saying that unilateralism and protectionism are rising across the world and globalisation is facing headwinds.

Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi touted China's contributions to the global fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to open up its economy, even as it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to virus control that has put strict limits on travel into and out of the country.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.