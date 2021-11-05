KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,951.89 High: 4,954.71 Low: 4,899.59 Net Change: (+) 42.42 Volume ('000): 482,799 Value ('000): 13,365,794 Makt Cap 1,116,541,458,612 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,366.17 NET CH. (-) 98.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,188.48 NET CH. (+) 3.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,526.88 NET CH. (-) 0.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,914.33 NET CH. (+) 28.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,680.28 NET CH. (+) 127.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-November-2021 ====================================

