Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 4, 2021). ==================================== BR...
05 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,951.89
High: 4,954.71
Low: 4,899.59
Net Change: (+) 42.42
Volume ('000): 482,799
Value ('000): 13,365,794
Makt Cap 1,116,541,458,612
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,366.17
NET CH. (-) 98.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,188.48
NET CH. (+) 3.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,526.88
NET CH. (-) 0.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,914.33
NET CH. (+) 28.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,680.28
NET CH. (+) 127.80
------------------------------------
As on: 4-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
