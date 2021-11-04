ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eicher Motors leads Indian stocks higher in special Diwali session

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.49% higher at 17,916.8, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex also closed with an identical 0.49% gain at 60,067.62
Reuters Updated 04 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose in a special one-hour "muhurat" trading session to mark the festival of Diwali on Thursday, led by sharp gains in Eicher Motors on upbeat quarterly profit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.49% higher at 17,916.8, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex also closed with an identical 0.49% gain at 60,067.62. The market will remain closed on Friday for a holiday.

"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.

The Nifty Auto index was the best performer among sub-indexes, closing 1.5% higher.

Eicher gained 5.5% after the truck and motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday. Mahindra and Mahindra climbed 2.8%.

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; SBI hits record high on results

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, was up 1.4%.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries was the biggest laggard on the blue-chip Nifty 50, slipping 1.2%.

India's benchmark stock indexes have outperformed Asian peers this calendar year with gains of more than 25% each, as retail participation increased and vaccinations gathered pace.

However, several brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS recently downgraded Indian equities on concerns about expensive valuations, and have hinted that a consolidation should be expected.

Meanwhile, broader stock markets were at record highs on Thursday after a smooth start to the US Federal Reserve's mass stimulus unwind plan.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Eicher Motors leads Indian stocks higher in special Diwali session

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

SBP's foreign exchange reserves increase $53 million, now stand at $17.2 billion

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories