ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains 187 points, consolidates over 47,000

BR Web Desk 04 Nov 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended with a gain of 187 points as volumes increased substantially on Thursday.

After a lackluster start, the market picked up momentum in the second half, with the index hitting an intra-day high of 47,242.02 where major positivity came from the technology sector.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled with a gain of 186.74 points or 0.40% to finish at 47,219.18.

AKD Securities in its latest report said that the social package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would help bring down the cost for the masses and help the party regain political ground.

"We expect the government to have taken the IMF on-board with a deal to revive the dormant programme," said AKD Securities. "From the point of the equity market, the package was largely a non-event with focus shifting to the next monetary policy announcement where the consensus is building about a 50bps–100bps hike," added the report.

KSE-100 ends marginally lower amid profit-taking

On the economic front, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation announced that it will provide a $761.5-million Murabaha financing facility to Pakistan for import of petroleum products on deferred payment.

Meanwhile, volume on the all-share index increased from 380.56 million on Wednesday to 561.94 million on Thursday. The value of the shares trade also increased, amounting to Rs16.01 billion from Rs15.55 billion on Wednesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 81.04 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 30.35 million shares, and Telecard Limited XB with 26.59 million shares.

Shares of 379 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 235 registered an increase, 125 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains 187 points, consolidates over 47,000

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories