Shehbaz rejects PM's relief package, terms it 'bundle of lies'

Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package, saying it is a ‘bundle of lies’, Aaj News reported.

In a statement on Thursday, Shehbaz stated the premier, while addressing the nation, said that petrol prices will be increased in the country soon.

He added that inflation cannot be controlled when the prices of gas, electricity and petrol are increased. “To take seriously a government whose budget figures are unreliable is called nothing but self-deception. Relief for masses and PTI government are two opposite things,” he added.

He highlighted that the country had been trapped under the burden of foreign debts, and the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also doubled the troubles of the nation.

Targeted subsidy: PM Imran announces Rs120-billion relief package

“Sugar price has surpassed Rs130 per kilogramme in the wholesale market. The nation does not trust any of the government’s statements based on false promises,” said the PML-N leader.

Shehbaz said that PTI is trying to conceal its incompetence, corruption and wrong decisions by declaring inflation as a global issue.

PM's announces relief package

On Wednesday, PM Imran announced Rs120-billion programme that would see subsidised rates on ghee, pulses, and wheat flour.

During his address, he said: "This programme has been designed for 20 million eligible families, which translates to 130 million people."

"For the next six months, 30 percent discount would be given on these three food items."

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

Imran said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited a difficult economic situation. He thanked Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China for providing the help that saved Pakistan from defaulting.

"We had to approach the IMF, we were stabilising the country for a year and then coronavirus came," he said.

"We were internationally acknowledged for being one of the few countries to deal with Covid-19 in the best manner."

Khan added that prices of petroleum products, which were kept constant at the start of this month, would have to be increased as the government is unable to take the hit on its revenue.

"In the past 3-4 months, oil prices have increased 100 percent globally but the increase in Pakistan is only 33 percent. I want to tell you that we will have to increase the oil prices in our country, otherwise our deficit will grow."