Nov 04, 2021
World

Death toll in Nigeria high-rise collapse rises to 36

AFP 04 Nov 2021

LAGOS: The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise building in an upscale area of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said on Thursday.

The 21-storey building in Ikoyi district crumbled on Monday, trapping dozens of site workers.

"So far, 36 people - 33 males and three female -- have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency told AFP.

Families and friends of people trapped in the rubble were waiting at the scene as rescue operations continued three days after the disaster.

The emergency services said on Wednesday that 22 bodies had been recovered, but more were found later in the day.

Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the new toll, writing in a text message to AFP: "36 dead and nine alive."

The cause of the collapse was yet to be determined, but the authorities have ordered an investigation.

