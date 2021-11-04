ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 9.15 (0.19%)
BR30 21,932 Increased By ▲ 97.98 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,066 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,309 Increased By ▲ 34.74 (0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsitsipas retires with arm injury as seeds fail in Paris

AFP 04 Nov 2021

PARIS: French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas headed a long list of seeds to exit the Paris Masters on Wednesday as an arm injury forced him to retire from a match for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old Greek was clearly out of sorts from the beginning of his second-round match with Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin and gave up the ghost when trailing 4-2 in the first set.

Tsitsipas, ranked three in the world, said he was more concerned about ensuring he is fit for the season-ending ATP finals in Turin.

"I haven't retired once in my life, and it was something that I had to do today," the Greek said.

"Also I'm trying to be cautious for the next tournament which is the most important one for me."

Tsitsipas refused to divulge what the exact nature of the problem was, but said it had been an issue for a while.

Unlike Tsitsipas, fourth seed Alexander Zverev saw out his match against Serb Dusan Lajovic, despite struggling with a painful neck, winning in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Earlier, US Open semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime slumped to a straight sets defeat to Dominik Koepfer, who had knocked out former world number one Andy Murray in the first round.

The 21-year-old Canadian's disappointment was compounded by the fact the 6-3, 7-5 defeat also ended his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals.

The ninth seed had required three sets on Tuesday to overcome Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager but there was no way back against lucky loser Koepfer and Auger-Aliassime's cause was not helped by eight double faults.

"I fought against myself some times," he said. "I was motivated to have a good week here, so of course I'm greatly disappointed."

Taylor Fritz, who knows what it is like to lose to Koepfer having fallen to him in this year's French Open, sent fifth seed Andrey Rublev packing 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

A broad grin spread over the big-serving American's face, a stark contrast to the grimace of pain as he exited Roland Garros in a wheelchair having injured his knee in his defeat by Koepfer.

Fritz plays the in-form British number one Cameron Norrie in the last 16 after he beat another powerful American, Reilly Opelka, 6-3, 6-4.

'It is cool'

There was joy for the sizeable home crowd as French qualifier Hugo Gaston, ranked 103rd in the world, beat Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5.

"I had nothing to lose, it was crucial that I play my natural game so I had no regrets at the end of the match," he said.

"It is cool to have the chance to play another game here."

Gaston will play fast-rising Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz after he ousted another seed, the in-form Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, who reached the US Open quarter-finals before retiring with a thigh injury against Auger-Aliassime, saw off the eighth-seeded Italian 7-6 (7/1), 7-5.

"I knew that he was going to be a top player already when I played him in 2019 on the clay in the Challenger Tour," said Sinner of Alcaraz.

Alcaraz and indeed Sinner will aspire to challenge number one Novak Djokovic and number two Daniil Medvedev in the years to come.

Medvedev has dreams of toppling Djokovic, the man he calls his friend, as year-end world number one.

The 25-year-old Russian -- who dashed Djokovic's dreams of a Grand Slam sweep by beating him in September's US Open final -- eased to a routine 7-5, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Comments

1000 characters

Tsitsipas retires with arm injury as seeds fail in Paris

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Read more stories