ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Attachment of bank accounts: FBR yet to withdraw orders despite Senate panel’s directives

Sohail Sarfraz 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Despite clear directions of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far not withdrawn its new instructions with regard to attachment of bank accounts for recovery of tax.

On Wednesday, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance took up the agenda item of legal status of the FBR’s 2019 instructions on the attachment of the bank accounts.

The committee has decided to call the former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, on the facilitative measures taken during his tenure through instructions on attachment of bank accounts.

During the committee’s proceedings on Wednesday, at the Parliament House, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that, “I have talked to Shabbar Zaidi and he is ready to come to the committee to explain the said instructions issued regarding prior approval of the FBR chairman before attachment of bank accounts.”

Digital mode of payments: FBR examining proposal to further extend deadline

Chairman of the committee Senator Talha Mahmood stated that the committee will request Zaidi to hear his viewpoint on the said facilitative measure highly appreciated by the business community. On the conclusion of the meeting, when Business Recorder asked the FBR officials about the status of the new FBR’s instructions, officials said that Zaidi’s instructions of 2019 were withdrawn. However, the new FBR instructions have not been withdrawn.

In the last meeting, the committee had recommended to the FBR to immediately withdraw its new instructions and intimate the chairman secretariat in this regard.

The committee had unanimously decided that the new instruction is against the promotion of tax culture and must be immediately withdrawn.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

shabbar zaidi Saleem Mandviwalla FBR Talha Mahmood

Comments

1000 characters

Attachment of bank accounts: FBR yet to withdraw orders despite Senate panel’s directives

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Punjab, Sindh trade barbs over water distribution dispute

Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win

Valuation, import tariff: DGI&I involved in ‘misuse’ of powers: Senate panel

Sardar Masood made new US ambassador

Targeted subsidy: PM Imran announces Rs120-billion relief package

Read more stories