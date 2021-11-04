ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps tracking Dalian rivals higher despite weak fundamentals

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Wednesday, tracking gains in rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange after China urged citizens to stock up daily essentials for winter.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.07% to 5,073 ringgit ($1,221.82) a tonne, to its highest in two weeks.

The market watched Dalian closely for an insight into China’s stock-up directive, traders said.

A trader in Kuala Lumpur said China’s move kept edible oils strong, with buying momentum in Dalian palm olein pushing Malaysian palm prices higher.

“We are not bullish, with exports dropping, higher end stocks and better production. But we will still track Dalian movements,” another trader said.

Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker, said lack of destination demand due to persistent higher prices and narrowed spread over soft oils was also weighing on the palm oil market. Dalian’s palm oil contract climbed 2.79%, while the most active soyoil contract was up 2.35%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.31%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palm jumps tracking Dalian rivals higher despite weak fundamentals

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories