ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9.12 (0.19%)
BR30 21,824 Increased By ▲ 440.2 (2.06%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By ▲ 14.23 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,317 Decreased By ▼ -25.8 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent flags progress on three chips in development, investment effort

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings touted progress in semiconductor chip development and investment on Wednesday, offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives.

Best known for computer games and social media app WeChat, Tencent has been steadily investing in research and development of semiconductors, along with other Chinese tech firms.

"Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," said company official Tang Daosheng, according to a post on the WeChat account for Tencent Cloud.

Tang, a senior executive vice president and chief executive of Tencent's cloud and smart industry group, flagged advances in three directions at a company event.

He highlighted three chips developed by Tencent. These are a chip for AI computing called Zixiao, another for video processing, known as Canghai, and a chip for high-performance networks that is designated Xuanling.

The company also announced its Orca cloud operating system.

The comments come after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a Tencent competitor in China's market for cloud computing, unveiled a new server chip for data centres last month.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp unveiled its Surge 1 chip for image processing in phone cameras this year.

These efforts dovetail with China's push to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, which has become a key point of tension between Washington and Beijing.

WeChat Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Tang Daosheng

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent flags progress on three chips in development, investment effort

Emergency LNG tender issued?

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Read more stories