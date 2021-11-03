ReutersNY cocoa may test support at $2,451

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may test a support at $2,451 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,339-$2,408.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,632, which is expected to travel to $2,339.

The support at $2,451 may trigger a weak bounce limited to $2,486.

A further gain, however, could be extended into a range of $2,520-$2,563.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.