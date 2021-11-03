PARTLY FACETIOUS: The glass is not half empty…

“I want to rename the Khan party as the N party.”

“N as in Negotiators?”

“Hmmm, am not sure because The Khan was going to address the people of the country as per the Interior Minister and instead we had Mufti Munibur Rahman, the red haired religious baron if you will, addressing a press conference saying that agreement has been reached and we, Ahmaq Public as well as the deceased and injured Police, are not to be told the details though we suffered tremendously, and Mufti Munibur Rahman had a go at Fawad Chaudhary while talking to the media outside…”

“There is a lesson to be learned here.”

“That what you say in the age of social media and multiple channels before winning the elections will be repeated ad nauseum when you take a course of action at variance…”

“The Khan has dealt with that! He has acknowledged that his team was inexperienced and that U turns are the mark of a great leader.”

“Which makes him the greatest of them all; but there is some good in acknowledging lack of experience and making mistakes - Ishaq Dar, the relative, did incalculable damage to the economy and I am afraid that if PML-N comes back he may too.”

“Alright then but the damage Dar did to the economy in his infinite good will and intent…”

“Ha ha, that would mean no litigation as far as the latest ordinance is concerned though The Khan has made the ordinance effective from last month so all previous faux pas, deliberate or otherwise…”

“Yes and then there is Tarin who says he has negotiated well with the International Monetary Fund.”

“OK, but he is a non-political man and surely he must know from those who work for him and draw meager salaries that as far as the public is concerned the glass is not half empty – it is more than three quarters empty today…”

“Well let’s see, but when I said there is a lesson to be learned I meant for Fawad Chaudhary. Remember as the Minister for Science and Technology he would talk about using science rather than the naked eye of members of the Ruet-i-Hilal committee with an average age of above 70…”

“Ha ha, so the mufti has taken his revenge; anyway by the N party I meant the notification party – I mean did any party have so much riding on one notification and yet…”

“I heard The Khan is going to issue a notification that bars you from…”

“Hey that would be person specific and challengeable in a court of law.”

“True, but you would be paying lawyers for years while Farogh Naseem may resign to prosecute you at no extra charge shall we say…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

