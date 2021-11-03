ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
NICVD performs first stroke intervention procedure

Press Release 03 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The NICVD has performed its first intervention to prevent stroke in a 48 year old female came with the right sided stroke. The stroke was prevented by removing the clot successfully without any complications, by Prof Irfan Lutfi (Interventional Radiologist, NICVD) and his team.

“The patient Ms Sofia aged 48 years, was rushed to NICVD emergency with history of RT side weakness, facial asymmetry and dysarthria for last half an hour. We did CT scan to rule ICH and then it followed by CT angiogram to confirm large vessel occlusion there was cut off at left M1 segment MCA” said Dr. Irfan Lutfi.

“After diagnosing, the patient was declared as intervention candidate and taken to Cath Lab. We did procedure aspirate thrombus and followed run shows open of all MCA territory. The patient clinically improved after the procedure and mobilized with full power”.

Dr Lutfi said it was alarming that the second major cause of death in Pakistan is a stroke and lack of proper awareness. But, by the grace of Almighty Allah, now thousands of patients will be benefited from this free of cost “Interventional Stroke Treatment” at NICVD Karachi.

Appreciating and congratulating team NICVD, Prof Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) said a major breakthrough has been achieved in the medical history by NICVD Karachi with the introduction of catheter-based stroke treatment.

