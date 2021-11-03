ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Tribunal for murdered journalists to open in The Hague

CPJ 03 Nov 2021

THE HAGUE: In an unprecedented effort to achieve justice in the killing of journalists, three leading press freedom groups have launched a People’s Tribunal to hold governments accountable.

The Tribunal, a form of grassroots justice, relies on investigations and high-quality legal analysis involving specific cases in three countries. The launch takes place in The Hague on November 2 and will be attended by international media and legal experts. Register hereto watch the opening hearing.

Violence against journalists is on the rise worldwide. Since 1992, over 1,400 journalists have been killed, and in eight out of 10 cases where a journalist is murdered, the killers go free.

Responding to this ongoing impunity crisis, the People’s Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists, spearheaded by the Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will officially commence on Tuesday, marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The People’s Tribunal spans a six-month time frame, with this week’s opening hearing to be followed by three country-specific case hearings, and a closing hearing on May 3, 2022—World Press Freedom Day.

The opening hearing will call on 13 witnesses to deliver testimonies on the patterns of violence, the causes of impunity, and the responsibility of states. The Lead Prosecutor, renowned international human rights lawyer Almudena Bernabeu, will formally deliver the indictment to the panel of judges.

The indictment contains charges against the governments of Sri Lanka, Mexico, and Syria for failing to deliver justice for the respective murders of Lasantha Wickrematunge, Miguel Ángel López Velasco, and Nabil Al-Sharbaji.

Hundreds of attendees from around the world will hear testimony from leaders in the fight for press freedom, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate and renowned journalist Maria Ressa on the threats she faces in reprisal for her work.

Other witnesses include Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of the murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigative journalist Pavla Holcová, colleague of murdered Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak, and Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

People’s Tribunals are designed to hold states accountable for violations of international law by building public awareness and generating a legitimate evidence record, and play an important role in empowering victims and recording their stories.

The People’s Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists consists of five hearings, taking place from November 2, 2021-May 3, 2022, and will indict the governments of Sri Lanka, Mexico, and Syria in three separate case hearings for failing to deliver justice for the murders of Lasantha Wickrematunge, Miguel Ángel López Velasco, and Nabil Al-Sharbaji. Each of these cases are marked by continued impunity, reflecting a wider pattern of violence against journalists.

By documenting these cases in detail, the ways in which these States fail to honor their obligations under international human rights law will be illustrated, as well as the impact of impunity on victims, journalistic communities, and societies.

CPJ Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Day Free Press Unlimited murdered journalists

